Sports

MotoGP, the 5 key moments of 2022

MotoGP, the 5 key moments of 2022

A triumphal and exhilarating season for Ducati, which in 2022 won the riders’ titles in the MotoGP, with Francesco Bagnaia, constructors and teams, creating a tricolor pairing, Italian world champion on an Italian bike, which had been missing for 50 years, from the success by Giacomo Agostini on the 1972 MV Agusta. A difficult start, 1 point in the first two races, many crashes, the abyss of a -91 which seemed insurmountable and then the comeback on the Yamaha of the Frenchman Quartararo who gradually lost impetuous ascent of Bagnaia and his Ducati. A year to remember for Borgo Panigale, in which there was also glory for Enea Bastianini and Aprilia, and Marc Marquez and Suzuki stood out for different reasons. Let’s see the key steps to remember from MotoGP in 2022.

