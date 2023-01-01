Home World Putin’s New Year’s message: Defending Russia is a “sacred duty to ancestors and future generations” – News
World

Putin’s New Year’s message: Defending Russia is a “sacred duty to ancestors and future generations” – News

by admin
  1. Putin’s New Year’s message: Defending Russia is a “sacred duty to ancestors and future generations” Reference News
  2. Putin’s New Year’s speech: 2022 will become the dividing line for laying the foundation for Russia’s true independence Sina
  3. Putin breaks tradition with New Year’s address at Southern Military District Command | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Putin’s New Year’s speech accuses Western countries of “aggression” – International – Instant International | Sin Chew Daily
  5. Putin delivered a New Year speech: morality and historical justice are on our side – yqqlm 51.CA Canada worry-free
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Vega, the Italian rocket tries again. Launch from Guyana in the night

You may also like

Medvedev’s New Year’s message: 2023 will also be...

Canada imposes entry restrictions on travelers from China...

Jiang Feng: Interpretation of why the new foreign...

The Beijing News – Good news never stops

Brazilian President Bolsonaro goes to the United States...

Qatargate, the investigation enters phase 2 with new...

Xinhua News Agency selects top ten international news...

Usa, Ratzinger and the tragedy of pedophilia in...

Seoul: North Korea opens the year by launching...

North Korea-Seoul, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy