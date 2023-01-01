Home News Auronzo, woman rescued on the road to Monte Piana
Auronzo, woman rescued on the road to Monte Piana



An injured woman rescued on the road to Mount Piana. This morning the Alpine Rescue of Auronzo intervened to help a hiker from Mogliano Veneto (Treviso), who had injured her ankle along the Monte Piana road. A family member who was with her called 118. To provide for the recovery of the 68-year-old, a team, which approached on board a snowmobile. Transported to Misurina, the woman was entrusted to the ambulance that left for the Codivilla Putti institute in Cortina. It shouldn’t be anything serious.

