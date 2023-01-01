An injured woman rescued on the road to Mount Piana. This morning the Alpine Rescue of Auronzo intervened to help a hiker from Mogliano Veneto (Treviso), who had injured her ankle along the Monte Piana road. A family member who was with her called 118. To provide for the recovery of the 68-year-old, a team, which approached on board a snowmobile. Transported to Misurina, the woman was entrusted to the ambulance that left for the Codivilla Putti institute in Cortina. It shouldn’t be anything serious.