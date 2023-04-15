Motorcycle: Bagnaia strikes in Austin in the sprint

For the Italian it was the second win in the short format after the one in Portimao at the beginning of the season. The best KTM rider was Brad Binder, the South African took fifth place. Vice World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) slipped off the track in the middle of the race and fell, but was then able to continue and finished 19th.

Pole position for the race on Sunday (9:00 p.m. CEST) also went to Bagnaia in qualifying – with a new record lap. In the World Championship standings, he caught up with his compatriot and Ducati brand colleague Bezzecchi to within one point. The race on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the third World Championship round of the season.

MotoGP, Sprint (10 laps = 55.13 km) 1. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 20:35,270 2. Alex Rins ESP Honda + 2,545 3. George Martin ESP Ducati 4,706 4. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 5,052 5. Brad Binder RSA KTM 8,175 6. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 8,877 7. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 9,453 8. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 10,768 9. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 12,448 10. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 12,739

MotoGP, Qualifying: 1. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 2:01,892 2. Alex Rins ESP Honda + 0,160 3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,289 4. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 0,350 5. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 0,376 6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 0,647 7. Fabio Quartararo FROM Yamaha 0,857 8. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 0,990 9. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 1,170 10. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 1,192

Moto2, Qualifying: 1. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 2:09,432 2. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex + 0,020 3. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 0,116 4. Bo Bendsneyder NED Kalex 0,157 5. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood 0,319 6. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex 0,320 7. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 0,383 8. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0,430 9. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 0,495 10. Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kalex 0,564