Motorcycle: Bagnaia strikes in Austin in the sprint

Motorrad
World champion Francesco Bagnaia won the sprint at the American Grand Prix in Austin on Saturday and reduced the gap to championship leader and brand colleague Marco Bezzecchi to one point. The Italian won on his Ducati ahead of the two Spaniards Alex Rins (Honda) and Jorge Martin (Ducati). Bezzecchi did not get past sixth place.
For the Italian it was the second win in the short format after the one in Portimao at the beginning of the season. The best KTM rider was Brad Binder, the South African took fifth place. Vice World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) slipped off the track in the middle of the race and fell, but was then able to continue and finished 19th.
Pole position for the race on Sunday (9:00 p.m. CEST) also went to Bagnaia in qualifying – with a new record lap. In the World Championship standings, he caught up with his compatriot and Ducati brand colleague Bezzecchi to within one point. The race on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the third World Championship round of the season.