Motorcycle: Bagnaia strikes in Austin in the sprint

Motorcycle: Bagnaia strikes in Austin in the sprint

World champion Francesco Bagnaia won the sprint at the American Grand Prix in Austin on Saturday and reduced the gap to championship leader and brand colleague Marco Bezzecchi to one point. The Italian won on his Ducati ahead of the two Spaniards Alex Rins (Honda) and Jorge Martin (Ducati). Bezzecchi did not get past sixth place.

15.04.2023 22.48

Online since today, 10:48 p.m

For the Italian it was the second win in the short format after the one in Portimao at the beginning of the season. The best KTM rider was Brad Binder, the South African took fifth place. Vice World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) slipped off the track in the middle of the race and fell, but was then able to continue and finished 19th.

Pole position for the race on Sunday (9:00 p.m. CEST) also went to Bagnaia in qualifying – with a new record lap. In the World Championship standings, he caught up with his compatriot and Ducati brand colleague Bezzecchi to within one point. The race on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is the third World Championship round of the season.

MotoGP, Sprint (10 laps = 55.13 km)
1. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 20:35,270
2. Alex Rins ESP Honda + 2,545
3. George Martin ESP Ducati 4,706
4. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 5,052
5. Brad Binder RSA KTM 8,175
6. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 8,877
7. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 9,453
8. Miguel Oliveira BY Aprilia 10,768
9. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 12,448
10. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 12,739
MotoGP, Qualifying:
1. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 2:01,892
2. Alex Rins ESP Honda + 0,160
3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,289
4. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 0,350
5. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 0,376
6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 0,647
7. Fabio Quartararo FROM Yamaha 0,857
8. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 0,990
9. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 1,170
10. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 1,192
Moto2, Qualifying:
1. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 2:09,432
2. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex + 0,020
3. Filip Salac Jun Kalex 0,116
4. Bo Bendsneyder NED Kalex 0,157
5. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood 0,319
6. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex 0,320
7. Aron Canet ESP Kalex 0,383
8. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0,430
9. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 0,495
10. Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kalex 0,564
Moto3, Qualifying:
1. James Masia ESP Honda 2:16,250
2. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna + 0,101
3. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 0,306
4. Diogo Moreira BRA KTM 0,616
5. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 0,662
6. Stefano Nepa ITA KTM 0,076
7. Ryusei Yamanaka JPN rubbing 1,080
8. Matthew Bertelli ITA Honda 1,098
9. Xavier Artigas ESP CFMoto 1,122
10. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Honda 1,157
