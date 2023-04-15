Home » Nemanja Nedović gave a jersey to a Zvezda fan with a Zvezda child banner from head to toe | Sport




Nemanja Nedović made a nice gesture after the game Red Star – Fenerbahce. One young fan in the front row held up a banner that read: “Nedović, I love you like a brother. I’m a star child, from head to toe!“. After seeing that, Zvezda fans’ favorite and also “Zvezda’s child from head to toe” took off his shirt and approached the fan who made his big wish come true. And must have made him infinitely happy. Watch the scene:

