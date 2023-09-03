Motorcycle successes for Dixon and Alonso in Catalonia

Kalex rider Jake Dixon celebrated his second win of the season in the Moto2 class at the Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday. The Briton fended off all of Aron Canet’s attacks in the final corners and ultimately relegated the Spaniard to second place by 0.205 seconds. Third place went to Albert Arenas (ESP), while the Spaniard Pedro Acosta, who is leading in the World Championship, was sixth.

In the Moto3 class, GasGas rider David Alonso also celebrated his second win of the season in Catalonia. The 17-year-old Colombian prevailed in Montmelo with a lead of 0.076 seconds over Spaniard Jaume Masia (Honda). Third went to Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP/KTM), 0.234 seconds back.

AP/Joan Monfort

The Spanish KTM rider Daniel Holgado did not get past 22nd place, but still leads the World Championship standings with a 13-point lead over the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna). New third is Masia, 32 points behind.

Moto2 (21 Laps = 97.8 km): 1. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex 36:51.330 2. Aaron Canet ESP Kalex + 0.205 3. Albert Arenas ESP Kalex 1.027 4. Sergio Garcia ESP Kalex 2.258 5. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 2.662 7. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 3,664 7. Ai Ogura JPN Kalex 4,239 8. Alonso Lopez ESP Boscoscuro 4,314 9. Sam Lowes GBR Kalex 4,607 10. Celestino Vietti ITA Kalex 8,729 Moto3 (18 Laps = 83,826 km): 1. David Alonso COL Ga sGas 33 :00.945 2. Jaume Masia ESP Honda + 0.076 3. Jose Antonio Wheel ESP KTM 0.234 4. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna 0.289 5. Stefano Nepa ITA KTM 0.401 6. Ricardo Rossi ITA Honda 0.524 7. Kaito Toba JPN Honda 0.680 8. Ta tsuki Suzuki JPN Honda 0.967 9. Ryusei Yamanaka JPN GasGas 1.060 10. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 1.125

