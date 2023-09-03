Quantum Error Is ‘Unacceptable’ On Xbox Series S, TeamKill Media Speaks Out About Issues

TeamKill Media co-founder and owner – Micah Jones – was recently interviewed by GamingBolt and explained that Xbox Series S it’s a problem for many developers and also for their game, Amount of Error.

Speaking specifically about the Xbox Series S version of Quantum Error, Jones said the current state of the game on Microsoft’s console is “unacceptable” and that TeamKill Media “will not release it in its current state”.

When asked if that means the studio isn’t sure if the game will run on Xbox Series S, he added, “We’re not 100% sure yet, Series S works so far but it runs really badly, frame rate is very low and the resolution is extremely blurry. We will continue to work to see if we can improve things, but the current state of the game on Series S is unacceptable.”

Not Just Quantum Error, Xbox Series S Problems

When asked if he believes that Xbox Series S will be able to deliver on its promises (Microsoft has been talking about 1440p/60 FPS since the beginning) As the generation progresses and developers start making more graphically demanding games, Jones responded:

“No, I think to get those specs with techniques used on inferior hardware you have to build the game specifically to run on the S. If we can optimize and make the port of Quantum Error to Series S graphically acceptable above our current tests, it will be 30fps. All of us have played phenomenal games at 30fps. But in the current generation, if the graphics appear blurry and washed out, in our opinion the gaming experience is significantly reduced.”

“For the character creation we use Real Illusions Character Creator, which has already made great strides. We started with Unreal 4 and finished the game with Unreal Engine 5.2, but now Unreal Engine 5.3 is out. Advances in software will always outpace those in hardware. We approach game development as artists, photographers, cinematographers, writers, musicians, and part computer nerds.”

“Per me graphics are very important and my art style always tends to the dark side and the use of light in dark spaces is the most important component that excites me. I want to exploit technology as much as possible. I could have easily made a game with lush landscapes and reflective water with incredibly bright and happy skies, but what happens when you take metal, glass, metal, glass, metal, more metal and more metal and use global illumination in dark spaces ? The way the light naturally scatters and passes between spaces, the way the light bounces excites us and once you see it you can never go back to using old lighting techniques.”

“So, we have no intention of building games to lower specs. This is part of the reason I giggled like a child at what I was able to do with Quantum Error using Nvidia PC technology. But Noah (Jones, co-founder) is also a performance freak, so we balance each other out. Our PC version’s minimum specs won’t drop below those of the PS5, and we’ll be pushing the 4090 as hard as we can.”

Finally, here is the release date and trailer of the story.