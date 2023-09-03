Home » Discover the Benefits of Osteopathy at Woman Wellness Lab in Avigliana
Discover the Benefits of Osteopathy at Woman Wellness Lab in Avigliana

Avigliana to Offer Free Osteopathic Consultations for Women at Woman Wellness Lab

AVIGLIANA – This Saturday, September 16th, Woman Wellness Lab in Avigliana will be offering free osteopathic consultations for the female audience. The personal studio aims to provide specialized care for women’s health and well-being.

Osteopathy is described as a holistic approach that focuses on the body’s mechanics and the connections between muscles, bones, nervous and visceral systems. Osteopaths are like mechanics who identify blockages or problems in the body and make adjustments to restore balance.

The Woman Wellness Lab highlights the fact that osteopaths go beyond treating the pain and aim to understand the entire clinical picture of the body and mind. For instance, back pain may be caused by incorrect foot support, which affects posture. Osteopaths seek to identify these hidden connections and provide targeted treatments to bring the body back towards healing.

To introduce this new approach to the Avigliana community, Woman Wellness Lab has added Dr. Chiara Padovini, a Doctor of Osteopathy and Sports Science, to their staff. On Saturday, September 16th, a limited number of free personalized osteopathic consultations will be available. Individuals can book their consultation by sending a message via Whatsapp to +351 6742570.

In addition to the free consultations, Woman Wellness Lab will be hosting the inauguration of their studio on Saturday, September 23rd. The studio has expanded and undergone renovations during the summer, and the opening day will feature various activities and consultations. The official inauguration will take place at 6:30 pm, followed by an aperitif. For more information, individuals can contact Woman Wellness Lab via Whatsapp at +351 6742570.

To stay updated on the offerings and services at Woman Wellness Lab, the center encourages individuals to visit their Facebook page and Instagram profile.

Woman Wellness Lab is located at Corso Torino 6/B in Avigliana. For further inquiries, please contact Barbara Olivieri at +329 9881532 or via email at barbaraolivieri1977@gmail.com.

