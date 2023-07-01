Mouhiidine, gold at the European Games and marriage proposal to Carlotta-breaking latest news

The Italian boxer wins the gold medal at the European Games (and since yesterday qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics), then asks the camera: Carlotta, will you marry me?

Gold medal for Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine at the European Games in Krakow. In the final of the 92 kg category at the Nowy Targ Arena, the blue boxer – runner-up in the world and already certain of qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games thanks to the victory in the semifinal against the Polish Mateusz Bereznicki – beat the Irishman Jack 5-0 Marley.

But his joy didn’t end there: because after celebrating on the podium, the 24-year-old born in Avellino to a Moroccan father and Italian mother turned to his girlfriend – and colleague – Carlotta Paoletti through the cameras to ask her the fateful question: Carlotta, do you want me? to marry?. The answer, even if only social, is unequivocal: Yes, and a heart. Golden marriage proposal, therefore, for the boxing champion.

