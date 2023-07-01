Home » Mouhiidine, gold at the European Games and marriage proposal to Carlotta-breaking latest news
Sports

Mouhiidine, gold at the European Games and marriage proposal to Carlotta-breaking latest news

by admin
Mouhiidine, gold at the European Games and marriage proposal to Carlotta-breaking latest news

The Italian boxer wins the gold medal at the European Games (and since yesterday qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics), then asks the camera: Carlotta, will you marry me?

Gold medal for Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine at the European Games in Krakow. In the final of the 92 kg category at the Nowy Targ Arena, the blue boxer – runner-up in the world and already certain of qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games thanks to the victory in the semifinal against the Polish Mateusz Bereznicki – beat the Irishman Jack 5-0 Marley.

But his joy didn’t end there: because after celebrating on the podium, the 24-year-old born in Avellino to a Moroccan father and Italian mother turned to his girlfriend – and colleague – Carlotta Paoletti through the cameras to ask her the fateful question: Carlotta, do you want me? to marry?. The answer, even if only social, is unequivocal: Yes, and a heart. Golden marriage proposal, therefore, for the boxing champion.

July 1, 2023 (change July 1, 2023 | 22:18)

© breaking latest news

See also  "The Gavio family's dream is to set up the final eight in the Citadel of sport"

You may also like

Career contract for Pöltl in Toronto

Who Could be Honduras’ Rival in the Quarterfinals...

accuses the wrong man and ends up in...

Under 21 European Championship, today’s results: Spain and...

Show on Letná. The black anniversary jersey was...

Rome: accounts at 30/06 are worth a reduced...

U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup: Chinese Team Secures...

Sabalenka: No political questions at Wimbledon

The Endless Debate: Messi vs Ronaldo – Who...

Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ‘super happy’ about All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy