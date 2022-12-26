Home Sports Moukoko to expire with Borussia Dortmund: Bayern are trying
Sports

Moukoko to expire with Borussia Dortmund: Bayern are trying

by admin
Moukoko to expire with Borussia Dortmund: Bayern are trying

At 18 he’s already in the German national team and is breaking every precocity record, but he’s asking for a big salary. And the yellow and blacks, renowned for their young players, this time risk losing the potentially stronger one

Bucking. Borussia Dortmund risks scoring a sensational own goal, precisely in the field on which they usually perform best: young players. Over the years, the yellow and black club has always identified them quickly, paying them little and reselling them for a lot. Pulisic, Dembelé, Haaland and Sancho are just some of the past players who reached very high levels in Dortmund. And Borussia moved by anticipating the competitors also on Moukoko. Taken on May 13, 2016, when he was just 11 years old, the yellow and blacks managed to snatch him from St. Pauli who instead had welcomed him as soon as he arrived from Cameroon. Now, however, the club risks losing him at the end of the season on a free transfer. Because he waited too long before deciding to arm him with a rich contract.

See also  Falke:Bayern want 20 million euros to sign Karadzic to replace Lewandowski, Stuttgart insists on 25 million euros – yqqlm

You may also like

Add color to China, sing songs for the...

Inter, Inzaghi: ‘Naples, congratulations. I believe in the...

Interview with Gattuso: “At the World Cup I...

Reguilón tells… the Special Mou: “He knew I...

Sinner, 2023 with the Top 10 target

Inter, the most and least used so far:...

Mihajlovic, Arianna’s dedication to Sinisa: “Death is nothing”

Austria: avalanche overwhelms ten people, two are still...

Harden-Embiid dream couple and Phila conquers New York

Abraham will become a father. Leah is pregnant:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy