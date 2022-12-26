Bucking. Borussia Dortmund risks scoring a sensational own goal, precisely in the field on which they usually perform best: young players. Over the years, the yellow and black club has always identified them quickly, paying them little and reselling them for a lot. Pulisic, Dembelé, Haaland and Sancho are just some of the past players who reached very high levels in Dortmund. And Borussia moved by anticipating the competitors also on Moukoko. Taken on May 13, 2016, when he was just 11 years old, the yellow and blacks managed to snatch him from St. Pauli who instead had welcomed him as soon as he arrived from Cameroon. Now, however, the club risks losing him at the end of the season on a free transfer. Because he waited too long before deciding to arm him with a rich contract.