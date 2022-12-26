Recipient of a very serious episode of racism last summer in Lignano, the other afternoon he obtained Italian citizenship in Caorle, where he has lived for just over a year, in the Brussa area. He received the Constitution from the hands of the mayor Marco Sarto, also present the councilor Katiuscia Doretto.

It is the happy story of Andi Nganso, a well-known emergency room doctor who is also well known and loved in this area.

The 35-year-old doctor of Cameroonian origin in August while he was working in the emergency room of Lignano and was attacked with heavy racist epithets by a citizen originally from Treviso. He had filed a complaint with the Carabinieri Command of Lignano.

A decision, he explained at the time, “which is not linked to the desire for a purely personal justice, but the need to demonstrate an act of resistance to a hatred and racism that not only exist in this country, but which grow stronger when proximity of an electoral appointment suggests that certain positions will be protected”.

So after 16 years Ando becomes an Italian citizen. “I was born a second time in Varese, my city – he explained – where I perceived for the first time that as an adult I was putting into practice the principles of civility, solidarity and family taught to me by my parents.

I was born a second time in the classrooms of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Insubria where I built a large part of the relationships of friendship and affection thanks to which I matured as a man and a professional. They have been years of building and strengthening a complex, mixed, elaborated and proud identity. It’s been years of struggle, acceptance and gaining awareness.

Italy is the nest from which I have decided to allow my energy to flourish on the world. I am happy to be able to do it with greater serenity from today. I want to thank all the soul friends who have held my hand to this day. I am immensely grateful for the affection and love of my parents who were able to react to the identity transformation of all their children, who were born in Cameroon and became Afro-European citizens”.

Andi then publicly thanked all the friends he met along the way. “I swore on the Italian Constitution that my commitment to social justice will not end. The Institute for Citizenship remains in Italy and in the West an instrument of exclusion that narrates and reinforces the inequalities between peoples. I dedicate this day to the million Italians without citizenship”.