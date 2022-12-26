Home Health Caffè Trombetta, ochratoxin in espresso pods: the ministry withdraws them from the market
by admin
Of Rome editorial staff

These are Trombetta Arabica coffee capsules with production batch 02AD07B with expiry date 07/02/2024. For the same reason, the Caffè Trombetta «Zio d’America» espresso compatible capsules have also been recalled

Well-known brands, in Rome and beyond. The Ministry of Health has reported, as a precaution, the recall by the manufacturer of some batches of espresso coffee in capsules and pods with the brands Consilia and Lo Zio d’America, produced by Caffè Trombetta Spa in the plant in via dei Castelli Romani 132 in Pomezia, in the province of Rome, due to the potential presence of ochratoxin beyond the legal limits.

The products concerned are “L’espresso arabica”, capsules in 275 gram packs, with lot number 02CD05B and “L’espresso arabica”, pods in 126 gram packs with lot number 01DD04B. Consumers who have purchased packs belonging to these lots are requested to return the product to the point of sale.

But what is ochratoxin? It is a particularly stable compound, capable of withstanding the most extreme conditions, and is harmful to health: it is found in coffee even after roasting and is able to resist normal metabolic processes for a long time. It is a mycotoxin that can cause damage to the body, being capable of binding to blood serum albumins. It is also found in cereals, dried fruit and wine. This is why the European Union is very strict in regulating the content of ochratoxin A in food and feed.

A similar ministerial report concerns the recall by the manufacturer (Casearia Carpenedo srl) of a batch of Brillo di Treviso cheese under the Accademia del Formaggio brand for the presence of listeria. The product is sold in whole wheels of approximately 380 grams vacuum-packed with the lot number 08162J22 and these expiry dates: 13/03/2023, 16/03/2023, 05/04/2023, 09/04/2023, 12/ 04/2023 and 04/13/2023.

December 25, 2022

© breaking latest news

