MOUNT ZERBION SKYRACE – VERTICAL

Nadir Maguet and Giulia Pol win the Zerbion Skyrace. The tricolor sky goes to the talented athlete from Veneto and Luca Beltrami from Lecco, who finished in second place. Ranking third overall Sergio Bonaldi. Danilo Brambilla and a long distance champion like Franco Collé complete the men’s top five.

The not exactly spring day (snow, fog and cold at high altitudes) did not spoil the spectacle of the second edition of the Monte Zerbion Skyrace, an event that enlivened the center of Châtillon and the paths that in the past had launched the skyrunners Jean Pellissier, Bruno Brunod and Dennis Brunod, today testimonial. Another success for the Montagnesprit team, capable of setting up a very rich program of races and collateral events. The Italian Fisky title (awarded over the 22 km) was won by Giulia Pol and Lorenzo Beltrami.

Nadir Maguet – on the eve given as the great favorite by Bruno Brunod – dominated the queen race, the 22-kilometre skyrace which reached an altitude of just over 2,400 metres, without the summit passage of Zerbion, cut due to snow and temperatures around to zero. The Valle d’Aosta finished in 2 hours 01’13” and preceded Lorenzo Beltrami who in the finale overtook Sergio Bonaldi (third in 2 hours 06’50”) and finished in 2 hours 06’17”.

Women’s race to the incredulous Giulia Pol, from Belluno who last year won the title among the under 23s and who today, in Châtillon, repeated on an absolute level. She was convinced she was second, instead she is the queen of MZS22, after crossing the finish line in 2 hours 32’34”; second and third step of the podium for Giuditta Turini (2 hours 36’13”) and Roberta Jacquin (2 hours 37’29”). Francesca Rusconi, in the lead In the lead until one kilometer from the finish, she made a mistake in the finale and finished sixth. The first Victor Vicquéry memorial, up for grabs for the youngest athlete in MZS22, was won by 19-year-old Gabriel Herin who finished 49th overall in 2 hours 45’14”.

MZS18 SKYRACE – The 18 km skyrace was won by Manuel Bosini in 1 hour 50’27”, ahead of Simone Dalle (1 hour 52’40”) and Gabriele Nicola (1 hour 53’34”). For women, the top step of the podium for Marina Plavan (2 hours 29’45”) ahead of Manuela Bruno (2 hours 44’41”) and Virginia Viola Paglia (2 hours 46’25”).

MZV9 VERTICAL – In the vertical test of 9.5 kilometres, the great French protagonists: victory for Sert Yoann (1 hour 19’32”) and third Julien Michelon (1 hour 26’02”); second place for Marcello Ugazio (1 hour 23’15”). The women’s vertical was won by Corinna Ghirardi from Brescia in 1 hour 43’12”, ahead of Luisa Rocchia (1 hour 44’20”) and the Swiss Laura Bocchino (1 hour 45’15”).



MZV5.5 VERTICAL – Young ski mountaineers ahead of everyone in the shortest stage. Victory for the Piedmontese Matteo Blangero (44’03”) over Davide Gadin (44’18”) and Didier Chaberge (44’56”). Among the girls Alice Maniezzo won (51’13”) with second and third step of the podium for Valerie Chatrian (1 hour 08’48”) and Francesca Garetta (1 hour 12’16”). Applause and special prize also for Milena Bethaz, Francis Desandré and Luca Crestanello.

Photo Francesco Bergamaschi