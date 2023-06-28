Home » Mourinho and the sentences on Chiffi: Roma coach disqualified for 10 days
Sports

Mourinho and the sentences on Chiffi: Roma coach disqualified for 10 days

by admin
Mourinho and the sentences on Chiffi: Roma coach disqualified for 10 days

José Mourinho was disqualified for 10 days starting from 1st day of the next Serie A championship (scheduled for Sunday 20 August) and was also sanctioned with a fine of 50 thousand euros for sentences addressed to referee Chiffi at the end of Monza-Rome on May 3rd. Analogous a fine of 50,000 euros also for the Giallorossi club, which had been referred for strict liability. Nothing plea bargaintherefore, a hypothesis that had been feared in recent weeks and that would have saved Mourinho from disqualification.

What Mourinho had said

These are the words spoken by Mourinho at the end of that press conference: “This accomplishment fits the worst referee I’ve had in my career and I’ve had a lot of bad ones. I think the referee didn’t have much influence on the result, but it’s hard to play with him: technically awful, from a human point of view he’s not empathetic, he doesn’t create rapport with anyone, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he’s tired at the last minute. He had to give a red, he goes home frustrated because he doesn’t give me a red because I didn’t give him the opportunity. It’s a bit the limit of this team: we don’t have the strength that other companies have to say ‘we don’t want this referee’I finished training twenty to thirty minutes from the end because I knew that otherwise he would have expelled me”.

see also

Mourinho: ‘Chiffi the worst referee in his career’

See also  Between dance and sport, a new pas de deux

You may also like

Brazil has started producing strikers again — Sportellate.it

the risks and precautions –

a mirror of his time

Mike James in the sights of the Phoenix...

Former AC Milan star Weah’s son Timothy will...

Milan, Sportiello: ‘A dream come true. Seba Rossi...

Defending champion Tsitsipas out early in Mallorca

Light bills, slight increase in the third quarter:...

FC Sochaux relegated to National, Bordeaux maintained in...

Two groups of Chinese players participate in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy