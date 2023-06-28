Mourinho and the sentences on Chiffi: Roma coach disqualified for 10 days

José Mourinho was disqualified for 10 days starting from 1st day of the next Serie A championship (scheduled for Sunday 20 August) and was also sanctioned with a fine of 50 thousand euros for sentences addressed to referee Chiffi at the end of Monza-Rome on May 3rd. Analogous a fine of 50,000 euros also for the Giallorossi club, which had been referred for strict liability. Nothing plea bargaintherefore, a hypothesis that had been feared in recent weeks and that would have saved Mourinho from disqualification.

What Mourinho had said

These are the words spoken by Mourinho at the end of that press conference: “This accomplishment fits the worst referee I’ve had in my career and I’ve had a lot of bad ones. I think the referee didn’t have much influence on the result, but it’s hard to play with him: technically awful, from a human point of view he’s not empathetic, he doesn’t create rapport with anyone, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he’s tired at the last minute. He had to give a red, he goes home frustrated because he doesn’t give me a red because I didn’t give him the opportunity. It’s a bit the limit of this team: we don’t have the strength that other companies have to say ‘we don’t want this referee’I finished training twenty to thirty minutes from the end because I knew that otherwise he would have expelled me”.

