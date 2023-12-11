Mourinho, pizzino for Rui Patricio delivered by a ball boy during Roma-Fiorentina – breaking latest news

by Sports Editorial Staff

At the end of the match against the Viola Mou stops a boy, gives him a message which the young man then gives to the goalkeeper

A note directed to the goalkeeper and delivered to a ball boy, in the moment of greatest difficulty, with the team just left with 9 men due to Lukaku’s expulsion. This is Jos Mourinho’s latest move, a way of communicating with Rui Patricio while bypassing the noise at the Olimpico.

We are in the 88th minute of Roma-Fiorentina, score 1-1, referee Rapuano has just pulled out the red card for Lukaku, after having previously also sent off Zalewski. Mou approaches a ball boy, a very young boy, and says things in his ear. A minute passes, the time to go around the pitch, and here is the ball boy behind Rui Patricio’s goal, handing him the note. The doorman reads it, then gives him the directions back. What was written there?

From the images stolen from Dazn’s cameras, the hypothesis is that Mourinho indicated the names of El Shaarawy (Sha) and Bove (Bov), then perhaps the word corner, corner kick and the drawing of a goal. They were probably indications on the positions to be taken on corner kicks against, referring to two substitutes such as El Shaarawy and Bove. Or, more difficult, a suggestion on who to serve once in possession of the ball. At the end of the match Roma remained in press silence. No clarification from Mourinho in the press conference. The ball boy, however, kept the pizzino. It will be difficult to part with it.

