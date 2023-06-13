Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets): “We played the best basketball”

Nikola Jokic (Denver pivot, 94-89 Miami winner and NBA champion): “I think we played the best basketball. Today, we didn’t take any shots but we defended. Personally, it’s a great adventure. I was drafted 41st but that doesn’t mean anything. Once you’re in the NBA, you’re a player. Miami has players who haven’t even been drafted who have contributed to their success. I’m happy for everyone. Mikey (Michael Porter Jr) had three surgeries and helped us win a title. Jamal (Murray) was also operated. He was not playing well at the start of the season but we all know what he is capable of. Winning the title is a great feeling but as I’ve said in the past, there’s more to life. There are a lot of other things that I like, that I want to do. Sport has always been a priority in Serbia but now we have Djokovic, possibly the best tennis player ever, and an NBA title. It’s nice to be Serbian right now I think. »