Ukraine: Russian bombs on Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky: ‘Terrorists will never be forgiven’

Air raid alarms were triggered across Ukraine in the early hours of today, according to local media. Some civilian buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rih were targeted by Russian attacks overnight, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said. The bombings on the city would have also hit a five-story building, causing at least six dead and numerous wounded. “There are people injured in extremely serious conditions,” Vilkul said on his Telegram profile, adding that “there are probably people under the rubble as well.”

Russian forces fired six missiles on the city of Kryvyi Rih last night, out of a total of 14 fired at Ukraine, according to Mayor Vilkul. Rbc-Ukraine reports it. In the attack, he specified, a five-story apartment building and a grocery store were hit. Ten of the 25 injured are serious and three others are in critical condition.

Videos posted on social media show the affected apartment building completely engulfed in flames. “The total area of ​​the fire was 700 square meters,” added Vilkul, noting that “at 6:22 (5:22 in Italy) the fire was contained. Now the rubble is being cleared and the fire is turned off”. Last night, the country’s air defense forces shot down 10 of the 14 missiles fired by the Russians at Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks since the start of the Moscow war. The Ukrainian president: “More terrorist missiles, Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people. Dear ones! Terrorists will never be forgiven and will be held accountable for every missile they launch.”

Last night, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 10 missiles and a drone fired by the Russians over Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces in Kiev announced, as reported by Ukrinform.

Bombs on Russian villages

The Ukrainian army shelled the villages of Tetkino and Glushkovo in the Glushkovsky border district of Russia’s Kursk region, region governor Roman Starovoit reported on Telegram. “10 residential buildings were damaged, one of which suffered considerable destruction, two caught fire. A shell hit a cinema. Gas and electricity supplies were cut off. There are no victims,” ​​Starovoit said

Fire in a Russian refinery

Meanwhile, a fire broke out this morning in an oil refinery in the Russian city of Krasnodar, in the south of the country: the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced it, as reported by Ria Novosti. The flames spread over an area of ​​20 square meters and the situation is now under control. At the moment there are no reports of any casualties, writes the Shot channel, and it is not clear what caused the fire. Images posted on social media show a large column of black smoke above the site.

