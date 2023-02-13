The MVP trophy for Mahomes

Still, at the level of the clock, the Chiefs could make the difference, by managing the time well. There were only five minutes left to play. In their progress towards in-goal, Patrick Mahomes and his team-mates were helped by a penalty whistle against the Eagles for a holding, in this case, on this action, a defender who hindered an opponent who was aiming for a reception from the ball. Kansas City thus obtained a new series of attempts and was able to get as close as possible to the in-goal.