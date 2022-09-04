Cesare Pompilio, a well-known Juventus fan and TV commentator in Telelombardia, in the QSVS program, passed away today.

Cesare is dead PompiliusTV commentator and big fan of Juventus. A football expert, Pompilius was known above all for his guests in Telelombardyin the program QSVS. The columnist passed away at the age of 73.

Luciano too Moggiformer club manager White blackgave him a personal memory: “Dear Cesare, today you left us, but your memory and everything we have lived together can never be erased. Your friendship, your constant support even in difficult times will always be with me. Rest in peace my friend. “

Words of condolence that follow those of the director of Telelobardia, Fabio Ravezzani: “I have terrible news to give you. Unfortunately my and our dear friend Cesare Pompilio died. Only those who had the good fortune to hang out with him inside and outside the television studios know what an extraordinary person he was. Saying that we will miss him does not convey the idea of ​​the emptiness we feel “.

