Murders Torremaggiore, Jessica’s mother: “My husband is a monster, he abused her”

“My husband is a monster. Up until two years ago he sexually molested our daughter. It happened several times… My daughter didn’t want to talk to him anymore and that’s why he not only ruined her life, but also killed her”. Speaking from the hospital bed, on News 24 Albania TV, is Tefta Malaj, the woman stabbed by her husband Taulant Malaj who killed her 16-year-old daughter Jessica in Torremaggiore and Massimo De Santis, who she believed to be Tefta’s lover.

“My husband planned everything” “Jessica – Tefta Malaj continues – for two years she hadn’t communicated with her father and if she hasn’t denounced him, it’s just so she doesn’t have a bad reputation: you know how she is”. She then she says: “My husband had everything planned out, we were all asleep at that hour. He wasn’t working that night, he was resting at home. I didn’t hear him go out, then I saw him come back. He took the boy with the knife and wanted to kill him. I jumped in to save the baby. The little one slept in the cot attached to the double bed. Then he gave me so many knife blows, I don’t remember how many. He made videos of him kicking and stabbing with the knife. My daughter was sleeping, she heard the noises and she got up. He never wanted our daughter”.



Taulant Malaj’s defenders: ‘He didn’t want to kill the child’ Meanwhile Michele Maiellaro and Giacomo Lattanzio, legal defenders of Taulant Malaj, reiterate that the man had no intention of killing his 5-year-old son, who witnessed the murders: “He never had violent attention towards him, absolutely no”. The little one “was absolutely not touched – the lawyers reiterate – he saw him but did not try to do anything to him. He was there, he wasn’t hidden, he saw the scene but he didn’t approach the child ”. According to what was reported by the lawyers, seeing the video of those moments in the courtroom “Taulant collapsed: he is gradually becoming aware of the tragedy that occurred” and “this morning he wanted to make other statements but he had a psychological breakdown and cried: he is desperate for Jessica ”. “He could not stand the questions-they add-because he tried very, very much. When they asked him to undergo questioning, he stressed that he confirmed the statements made to the prosecutor ”, to whom he had confessed to the double murder on Sunday, but“ when he began to express his pain he froze in a state of shock ”. Taulant continues to repeat that that night “he didn’t understand anything”, that he had “the devil in his head and darkness before his eyes”.



