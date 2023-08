British tennis player Andy Murray won his first victory in five years at the tournament in Washington. The three-time Grand Slam champion defeated the home American Brandon Nakashima 7:6, 6:4 in the fight to advance to the round of 16 and put health problems from 2018, when he gave up the tournament due to fatigue, into oblivion. The 36-year-old native of Glasgow earned a standing ovation from the fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook