Murray won his second straight challenger on grass in preparation for Wimbledon

Murray, the 44th ranked player, defeated the Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6:4, 6:4 in today’s final and did not lose a set even in the fifth duel of the tournament. This year on grass, the three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic champion has already won ten matches in a row. Due to the preparation for the grass part of the season, he previously missed the clay courts of Roland Garros.

“It’s been a really good week, I’ve really enjoyed it here. I’ve been playing well and getting better as the week goes on. And now I’m looking forward to Queen’s,” said Murray, who returns to the ATP Tour at London’s Queen’s Club next week.

Boulter won the British final at the tennis tournament in Nottingham

Katie Boulter won the British final of the tennis tournament in Nottingham. She defeated Jodie Burrage twice 6:3 in a match between players from the second hundred ranking and won the first title of her career.

Both tennis players played the final on the WTA circuit for the first time ever on grass in Nottingham. They provided Britain’s first elite title fight since 1977 when Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

Twenty-six-year-old Boulter had the upper hand from the start and confirmed her role as the paper favorite. She defeated today’s opponent for the third time in mutual matches and can look forward to a new personal best in the world rankings.

Thanks to the premier title, she will return to the top 100 for the first time since 2019, Boulter should be ranked 77th in the new edition. Until now, her record was the 82nd place, currently she belongs to the 126th position. Twenty-four-year-old Burrage is ranked 131st.