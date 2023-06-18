Home » Udinese | Di Marzio: “Bijol likes it in the Premier League. Lovric idea for Roma”
World

Udinese | Di Marzio: “Bijol likes it in the Premier League. Lovric idea for Roma”

by admin
Udinese | Di Marzio: “Bijol likes it in the Premier League. Lovric idea for Roma”

Transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio spoke to Messaggero Veneto about the Bianconeri’s upcoming transfer market movements

Udinese is back from a good championship, ended with 46 points, a goal that has been lacking in society for several years. The result was the result of the splendid work of Sottil who, despite the various absences, managed to give the team an important game imprint, making the most of the material at his disposal. Above all, the new grafts shone, such as It was Lovric who now have requests from several top clubs. TO The Venetian Messengerthe market expert Gianluca DiMarzio thus spoke of the hot names of the Udinese house: “Valorization of talents such as It was Lovric? Absolutely yes, and for this reason it is coveted by the Americans who are arriving almost everywhere. However, I would like the Pozzo fiefdom to remain in his place. If today Jaka Biol everyone wants it, even in the Premier League, there is a reason, just as if Udinese asked 25 million in Lens, Seville and Rome for Sandi Lovric“. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on another expiring player. Here is the new team for Tucu Pereyra <<

June 18 – 4.22pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Turn 10 brings us a new Forza Motorsport gameplay trailer, arriving on October 10th

You may also like

India, at least 96 dead in two days...

The Committee for the centenary of the martyrdom...

Final Fantasy 16 will have a day one...

This is what kind of snake scared Vračar...

Romanian fans chanted Kosovo is Serbia in Pristina...

Capturing the Beauty of Autumn: An Ode to...

Palermo, new arrivals also among management and technical...

Usa, ‘Blinken talks in China frank and constructive’...

‘Israelism’ documentary focuses on young Jews’ change of...

Ivana Stamenković Sindi about men | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy