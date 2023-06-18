Udinese | Di Marzio: “Bijol likes it in the Premier League. Lovric idea for Roma”

Udinese is back from a good championship, ended with 46 points, a goal that has been lacking in society for several years. The result was the result of the splendid work of Sottil who, despite the various absences, managed to give the team an important game imprint, making the most of the material at his disposal. Above all, the new grafts shone, such as It was Lovric who now have requests from several top clubs. TO The Venetian Messengerthe market expert Gianluca DiMarzio thus spoke of the hot names of the Udinese house: “Valorization of talents such as It was Lovric? Absolutely yes, and for this reason it is coveted by the Americans who are arriving almost everywhere. However, I would like the Pozzo fiefdom to remain in his place. If today Jaka Biol everyone wants it, even in the Premier League, there is a reason, just as if Udinese asked 25 million in Lens, Seville and Rome for Sandi Lovric“. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on another expiring player. Here is the new team for Tucu Pereyra <<