A new government report provides projections of potential tax revenues if/when national legalization of recreational cannabis becomes a reality. Consumption is currently illegal in most areas of Australia, with a notable exception in the Australian Capital Territory, where some legal protections exist for consumers.

The trade in cannabis, including that of medical cannabis, is very restrictive in Australia. Most of the activity in the medical cannabis industry currently revolves around pharmaceuticals and research.

Australia’s Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) recently released a report presenting two options for legalizing recreational cannabis. Part of the report also includes projections for possible industry tax revenues.

According to relationship PBO, the first option involves the creation of the Cannabis National Agency (CANA), which would act as the sole wholesaler between growers and retailers, set wholesale prices and issue licenses to prospective cannabis owners. cannabis companies. Ideally, the agency would be funded entirely by manufacturing and retail licensing.

This option would legalize cannabis for anyone over 18, with no restrictions on how much a person can buy. This approach would also create penalties for selling to minors, like for alcohol. Cannabis would be available to “foreign visitors” and residents would be allowed to grow up to six plants. Finally, recreational sales would be “subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as a 25% excise duty on sales including GST.”

The second option contains all the provisions of the first option, except for the final recommendation, which would increase the excise duty to 15% instead of 25%.

The report estimates that legalization would generate up to A$28 billion in the first ten years after the launch of a regulated industry for recreational use. It’s worth noting that the forecasted figure is largely based on a snapshot over time.

As the global cannabis industry continues to evolve and the landscape changes, the profit potential for companies and governments will change with it. This is true in Australia just as it is true anywhere else in the world.

It’s currently unclear what the chances are of either of the options listed in the government report actually becoming law, but it’s encouraging to see more options being considered and the information coming from a government agency.

