As of: 04/03/2023 5:54 p.m

Next hard blow for Borussia Dortmund: The second in the table has to do without Nico Schlotterbeck in the Bundesliga title fight for an indefinite period.

According to a BVB announcement from Monday (April 3rd, 2023), the central defender suffered a torn muscle fiber involving a tendon in his left thigh. Schlotterbeck was replaced in the top game at Bayern Munich (2: 4) on Saturday evening in the 44th minute. He was replaced by Mats Hummels.

He had already had muscular problems from the German national team’s international match against Peru (2-0). Schlotterbeck had left before the second game against Belgium (2:3).

Bayern's outstanding ten minutes are enough against Dortmund

Cup quarterfinals: BVB travels to Leipzig

BVB will play the DFB Cup quarter-finals at defending champions RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening (8.45 p.m. / ZDF), followed by the league home game against Union Berlin on Holy Saturday (3.30 p.m.). Hummels would be the first replacement option for the place next to Niklas Süle.