Musetti also grows on grass and takes the quarterfinals at Queen’s: Shelton beaten in three sets

The season of Lorenzo Musetti it’s a crescendo, even on the grass. The 21-year-old tennis player from Carrara continues his adventure at the tournament Atp 500 of the Queen’s of London, the traditional appointment that precedes the start of Wimbledon. The blue, number 16 in the world, defeats Ben Shelton and takes the quarterfinals, where the winner of the match between the Dane awaits Rune its English penis. Against the American, 35th in the ATP ranking, Musetti had to fight for two hours and 13 minutes before closing in the third set with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Another encouraging sign, after the clear victory on the debut against the Briton Jan Choinski and especially after the quarter-finals already won a Stuttgart a week ago where he was defeated by Frances Tiafoe, later winner of the tournament. Musetti is proving to be more and more at ease even on green lawns: a hope in view of Wimbledon, where a year ago he already lost in the first round against Taylor Fritz. It is no small detail: the 21-year-old blue continues to gain positions in classification and at the London Slam he should find, at least in theory, a couple of easy opponents. The world top 10 is getting closer and closer.

