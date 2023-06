TERMOLI. Earthquake felt on the Molise coast, around 17.33.

Earthquake occurred off the Tremiti Islands, in front of the Gargano, clearly felt on the coast of both Puglia and Molise.

The first details are coming from Ingv: it was a magnitude earthquake ML 4.2 occurred in the area: Gargano Coast (Foggia)at 17.33 and 53 seconds, with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 42.1240, 15.7200 at a depth of 35 km.

The earthquake was located by: INGV-Rome Seismic Hall.

