Home » The best restaurant in the world? Peruvian. The Oscars, 5 Italians in the top 50
Business

The best restaurant in the world? Peruvian. The Oscars, 5 Italians in the top 50

by admin
The best restaurant in the world? Peruvian. The Oscars, 5 Italians in the top 50

Virgilio Martinez, Central. The best restaurant in the world is Peruvian. Photo Lapresse

Oscar of cooking: the 50 best restaurants in the world. The ranking

As every year in this period the Oscar of the kitchen. And in the special ranking of 50 best restaurants in the world, there are a lot of surprises. Starting – we read in the Journal – from winner of the coveted prize. AND Peruvian the best restaurant in the world. Is called Centralis in Lima and the chef is Virgil Martinez. The ceremony will take place at the City of Arts and Sciences di Valenciavisionary building designed at the beginning of the millennium by Santiago Calatrava. On the rest of the podium two Spaniards: Enjoy of Barcelona and Divergent of Madrid. The list includes five Italian chefs, or rather five restaurants, given that recognition goes to the insignia, to reward the overall experience, what it means also room, service and atmosphere.

Read also: Barilla launches basil and lemon pesto. Liguria Region arises

Read also: The Italian sea is a mirror, 89% of the waters are suitable for bathing. The South is bad

Like last year – continues The newspaper – the highest in the ranking is a ristorante with only one stella Michelin. He climbs from eighth to seventh place Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera, which last year had occupied the eighth position (chef Riccardo Camanini). Second Italian Royal of Castel di Sangro in the province of L’Aquila, where they operate Niko Romito with the fundamental contribution of his sister Christianwhich drops by only one position, from 15 to 16. Massimo is not even in the standings Botturawho has won the competition twice, in 2016 and 2018 with his Osteria Francescana in Modena, and which is now included, like all the winners of the previous editions, in the “Best of the Best”, a sort of “hall of fame” of the event. Great absence of the gastronomic made in Italy Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

See also  No mirroring/HDMI! How much does it cost to watch all programs on Aiyouteng unblocked?Amazing--fast technology--technology changes the future

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Amazon is enticing customers to sign up for...

EU, hole in the 66 billion budget. Ursula...

Rating agency: Russia’s economy will shrink this year

the mission to Ukraine, the referendum in Mali

Inflation in the UK surprisingly remains at 8.7...

ECB, Schnabel: “Wages fuel inflation”. Nagel confident on...

Volkswagen rewrites its future: Blume’s six promises to...

Pitchdeck: CleanHub is very successful in selling certificates...

Vespa celebrates 100 years of Disney with a...

Comment: Promote construction with evaluation, improve quality with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy