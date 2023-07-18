“My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV Courier

“It’s a dream come true”: so the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz commented on 16 July his Wimbledon victory, confirming himself number 1 in the world by beating Serbian Novak Djokovic. A win in five sets with the score 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after 4 hours and 46 minutes of play. For Alcaraz it is the first career victory on Wimbledon grass, the second in Grand Slam trials after the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz, ahead of King Felipe VI of Spain present in the Royal Box, becomes the third Spaniard to win the tournament Londoner after Manolo Santana and his idol Rafa Nadal. Alcaraz also becomes the third youngest ever to win Wimbledon, after Boris Becker (record holder with his wins at 17 and 18) and Borg.

In this video, circulated on social media after his victory, a twelve-year-old Alcaraz talks about his dreams: «Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon».

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

