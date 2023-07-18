Home » “My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV Courier
Sports

“My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV Courier

by admin
“My dream? Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon»- TV Courier

“It’s a dream come true”: so the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz commented on 16 July his Wimbledon victory, confirming himself number 1 in the world by beating Serbian Novak Djokovic. A win in five sets with the score 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after 4 hours and 46 minutes of play. For Alcaraz it is the first career victory on Wimbledon grass, the second in Grand Slam trials after the 2022 US Open. Alcaraz, ahead of King Felipe VI of Spain present in the Royal Box, becomes the third Spaniard to win the tournament Londoner after Manolo Santana and his idol Rafa Nadal. Alcaraz also becomes the third youngest ever to win Wimbledon, after Boris Becker (record holder with his wins at 17 and 18) and Borg.

In this video, circulated on social media after his victory, a twelve-year-old Alcaraz talks about his dreams: «Winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon».

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 4:00 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Estefanía, the single from First Dates who wants to go slowly like her grandparents

You may also like

Euro 2024: Uefa encourages teams to avoid flying...

Paris 2024 claims to have passed one billion...

An Exciting Day at Inter Miami: Messi’s First...

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea defender out for months after...

Salač will change the team in the World...

76ers willing to keep James Harden but the...

Austria talent suffered another cruciate ligament tear –...

Theo Hernandez-Milan, signs of stomach ache? Napoli aims...

Examining Nacho Ambriz’s Journey and Qualifications to Lead...

Short circuit at the San Siro: Milan will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy