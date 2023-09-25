Home » My fault! The legendary coach took the defeat in the Madrid derby on himself
My fault! The legendary coach took the defeat in the Madrid derby on himself

Even a master carpenter gets cut sometimes. Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid is considered one of the most successful coaches of the last decades and he was the only one who managed to win a title in all five of Europe’s top leagues (England, Spain, France, Italy, Germany). After Sunday’s 1:3 loss of the White Ballet in the city derby against Atlético, he questioned his conscience. “I take the defeat on myself, it’s my fault,” the 64-year-old Italian said to reporters after the game that knocked his team off the top of the table.

