“My great-grandfather Hitler’s teacher”- breaking latest news

Of Andrea Serene

The controversial past of the Brazilian tennis player, who beat the world number two Medvedev at Roland Garros. The message shared by Thayane Lima, the ex-partner who accuses him of domestic violence, from which the family immediately dissociated

He cares so much about his German origins. At the pronunciation of that surname, Seyboth Wild, so un-Brazilian. He has always said it, since he was 18 and won the US Open junior and entered the radar of world tennis. Certainly no one ever thought that he could hide behind his Teutonic roots the great-grandson of Adolf Hitler’s “teacher”. To tell it, indirectly, it was really Thiago Seyboth Wild. She wrote it on WhatsApp to her ex-partner, who accused him of domestic violence and for this reason she sent some photos of the conversation to the newspaper as proof The globe. «My maternal family is Nazi. My great-grandfather was Hitler’s predecessor: he was the one who taught him about life»the tennis player’s message (dated October 16, 2019), which also attaches a black and white photo, with his relative close to the Fuhrer.

After the publication of The globe, the family immediately dissociated, repudiating Thiago’s words, which include homophobic and racist slurs. He avoided making further statements due to the ongoing proceedings (for the allegations of the ex-partner), and stressed that there has not yet been any sentence. «I am totally focused on my career at the moment and I am sure that my innocence will be proven», his words in a released statement after the match he lost to Nishiokaat the end of which he refused to go and answer journalists’ questions at the press conference. See also A point for salvation: with the Moscatelli bomber the Union Feltre attack has an extra arrow

FOLLOW HERE the live coverage of the eighth day of Roland Garros.

A tournament, the Roland Garros, which brought him back into the spotlight: he passed the qualifiers, he won his first match at a Grand Slam by beating world No. 2 Medvedev

and stopped only in the third round, losing in five sets with Nishioka. Meanwhile Thayane Lima, her ex-partner, told a The globe its truth. Complete with photos of some conversations between the two on WhatsApp. In one of these, the influencer, who now lives in the United States, asks Thiago: “Your mother doesn’t like gays, blacks and Jews, right?” He replies yes and clarifies: «My mother’s family was Nazi. It was my great-grandfather who taught Hitler about life.” Message to which he attaches a black and white photo – dated 1921 with a caption in Gothic font, the official one of National Socialism – of the Fuhrer greeting his alleged great-grandfather.

The broadcaster ‘O Globo’ has published screenshots from Thayane’s phone, in which the tennis player states: “My maternal family is Nazi. My great-grandfather was the predecessor of HitIer and it was he who taught him life”, with much of attached photo. pic.twitter.com/0M9hE0is6X — Fifteen Zero (@fifteenzero) June 3, 2023

Can it be true? In Spain Brand identifies Anton Drexler as the alleged relative of Seyboth Wild. What is the connection with Hitler? Drexler, a dissatisfied worker from Munich, founded the DAP (German Workers’ Party) in 1919, a political group with “racist, anti-Semitic, nationalist, anti-capitalist and anti-communist” ideas. On 12 September of the same year, Hitler was sent by the Weimar Republic as a spy to attend a meeting of the newborn party in a Munich beer hall. Discussion in which Hilter actively participates, exhibiting his oratory skills to the point of inducing Drexler to ask him to join them. He joins the party, becomes a member of the executive committee and responsible for propaganda, and within two years he leads the movement. See also Yes to Sweden and Finland in NATO: Erdogan finds agreement and withdraws the veto - Foreign

Drexler died in 1942, but had two children, Anton and Annemaria. Many Nazis in those years fled to South America, especially to Brazil, where there was already an important German colony. It cannot therefore be excluded that Thiago Seyboth Wild’s (voluntary) confession is true.