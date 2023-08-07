National Rope Skipping Championship Qualifiers Kick off in Changsha and Xiamen

On August 5th, the Naais Rope Skipping National Championship Qualifiers began in Changsha and Xiamen, attracting a large number of rope skipping enthusiasts. The qualifiers showcased amazing competition moments, highlighting the extraordinary competitive spirit of the participants. This event not only brought excitement to the fans but also promoted the traditional Chinese pattern rope skipping.

The National Rope Skipping National Championships of Nice are organized jointly by the Organizing Committee of the National Youth and Children’s Sports Culture Season and Zhejiang Nice Group. This nationwide event aims to excavate, inherit, display, and spread Chinese traditional pattern rope skipping.

The qualifiers held in Changsha and Xiamen consisted of multiple events, including 30-second single swing, 30-second double jump rope skipping, 1-minute parent-child belt skipping, group pattern rope skipping self-made, and individual tricks. In addition to the competitions, the event also included carnival activities to promote traditional sports culture. Contestants participated in various activities such as DIY ropes, ring games, and challenging world record rope skipping.

The passion and enthusiasm of the participants were evident throughout the races. With their high spirits and fighting spirit, they showcased their youthful vitality. The diversified schedule of the competitions attracted a large number of participants and sparked their interest in sports. According to official statistics, in the two events in Xiamen, Fujian, and Changsha, Hunan, the number of registered participants exceeded 600. The well-organized and fun-filled experience received praise from both the contestants and the audience.

As of August 6, 2023, the Nice National Rope Skipping Championship conducted 18 sub-station auditions across the country, attracting more than 5,000 participants. This year’s championship will be held in approximately 35 provinces, cities, and regions in batches, with the finals taking place in September.

The 2023 National Rope Skipping Championships of Naaisi showcased the new style of the times, promoting national fitness and unity. With upcoming national competitions, participants and fans look forward to igniting their passion and creating more exciting moments in the sport.

