Naby Keita moves to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga

NNew signing Naby Keita is not surprised by the media amazement at his move to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen. “I understand that many people are wondering why I’m making the move from Liverpool FC to Werder Bremen,” said the 28-year-old Guinean international in an interview with his new club after the official announcement of his signing of the contract.

“When I spoke to the coach and the sporting director, they told me about the club’s project. After that I thought a lot – also with my family,” said Keita, who had previously played for RB Leipzig in the top German division from 2016 to 2018: “In the end I had to make a decision and I chose Werder Bremen .”

Keita: “I’m back in the Bundesliga”

Keita is “very happy about this decision” and he “will give everything with the team in the coming season”. Keita “missed the time in Germany a lot. But now I’m back in the Bundesliga and I hope to be able to build on old times.” Werder finished the past season in 13th place in the Bundesliga.



Feels comfortable in the new dress: Naby Keita

Image: dpa



Midfielder Keita switched to Anfield five years ago for 60 million euros from Leipzig, who triumphed in the DFB Cup for the second time in a row this season. With the Reds, Keita won the Champions League in 2019 and the English championship the following year.

On the island, however, Keita also struggled with injuries. In the team of German team manager Jürgen Klopp, who only finished fifth after a mixed season and thus missed qualifying for the Champions League, the 28-year-old only made a total of 84 appearances in the Premier League, most recently in February of this year .