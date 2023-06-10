A father from Saudi Arabia captured his wife and child | Info

Details of the drama emerged when the father, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, abducted his daughter from a shopping mall, and it is not the first time he has tried to kidnap them.

A four-year-old girl from Serbia, who was abducted by her father on June 6, was returned to her mother thanks to the good cooperation of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in BiH and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia. The father, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, kidnapped the child from the shopping center and took him to Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, this is not the first time this has happened, and he has tried to capture them in Saudi Arabia before.

Namely, the girl’s mother met a Saudi man in China a few years ago, got pregnant there, but returned to Serbia and gave birth. They were in contact for a while, he wanted to see the child and convinced her to bring her to Saudi Arabia to see where she lives. He then took their passports and captured them. The mother came up with a plan – to have her sister come to visit her. They got burqas, got dressed, put the child in the burqa and managed to escape, to fly from Saudi Arabia to the Emirates because that was the only place they could go without some rigorous control.

However, in an attempt to board a flight to Serbia, the child was discovered wearing a burqa. Then there was a drama at the airport, and they had to call our Consulate. The woman explained the situation and somehow they approved to give her a passport for her and the child (the sister was the only one with a passport) and to come to Serbia. In the meantime, the father initiated a court case, seeking custody. He was allowed to see the child at a certain time and in a public place. That’s how it was, and they met in TC Voždovac on June 6.

The mother went to buy the child water for a moment, and he took the opportunity to kidnap the child and run away. He crossed illegally to Bosnia and Herzegovina. He had to report to the embassy for a passport for the child and that’s when the ambassador of Saudi Arabia reacted. As he was suspicious, the ambassador detained the father and the child, and told the authorities from the MSP that only the mother could come and take the child. The girl’s mother was also afraid to enter the embassy of Saudi Arabia because there is a case against her (the child’s father reported it when she left the country).

So, at the ambassador’s invitation, the mother and two people from the MSP left tonight. Interpol and the BiH police were informed about the whole case. Our consul and the Saudi ambassador managed to convince the father to hand over the child peacefully.

