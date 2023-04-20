Home » Nadala’s hip problems won’t even go to the tournament in Madrid
The Spanish clay player finished the Australian Open in mid-January with hip pain. “Originally it was supposed to be six to eight weeks to recover, but we’re already in week fourteen,” lamented Nadal on social media on Thursday.

During the forced break, he also had to miss the popular clay tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, ​​where he is also the record holder in the number of trophies won. “The reality is that we are in a situation that we did not expect. We followed all the medical procedures, but the development is not as they told us. I am in a difficult situation,” the owner of 22 Grand Slam titles regretted. He shares the record with Novak Djokovic.

Nevertheless, Nadal still hopes to be fit for the Paris Grand Slam, which starts on May 28. But health does not wish him. “Weeks go by and the injury still hasn’t healed. I tried to train, but a few days ago we had to change the plan and prepare another treatment. We’ll see,” added Nadal, who played only four matches this year, only one of which he won. He dropped to 14th place in the world rankings. After Madrid, the next tournament will be in Rome.

