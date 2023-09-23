Etcheverry – Svrčina 6:2, 6:3, Svrčina did not make it to the quarterfinals in Zhuhai, lost to seeded Etcheverry

Svrčina did not manage the beginnings of both sets in the match against the 35th player in the world. In the first set, he lost his serve three times and never recovered, losing 0:4 in the second set. Although the 167th tennis player in the ATP ranking was reduced to 3:4, he gave hope, but the opponent again dominated the remaining games and converted the second match point after an hour and a half.

Men’s tennis tournament in Zhuhai, China (hard surface, subsidy $1,057,295) Singles – 2nd round Etcheverry (5-Arg.) – Svrčina (CZ) 6:2, 6:3 Korda (4-USA) – Muller (Fr. ) 6:1, 2:6, 6:3

