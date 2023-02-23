On the ropes, the men of Antoine Kombouaré, who had replaced Pedro Chirivella by Charles Traoré (24th) to rebalance the team, failed to concede a third goal before the break, but the cross shot from Filip Kostic hit the amount of Lafont ( 45th+3). In numerical superiority, the Turinese managed their advantage perfectly, monopolizing the ball against Nantes kept afloat by Lafont. Under the eyes of the coach of the Blues Didier Deschamps, seated in the official gallery next to the president of Nantes Waldemar Kita, the doorman intervened in front of Di Maria (51st), Kostic (52nd), Juan Cuadrado (66th) or Danilo (75th). After yet another save in front of Alex Sandro, the Canaries goalkeeper bowed again on a header from the inevitable Di Maria which he pushed back after the ball had crossed the line (78th).