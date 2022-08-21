First the social attack, then the reverse. Diego Demme, after the attack on Instagram to Anguissa, guilty of having caused him the injury, an infraction of the cuboid of the left foot, a problem that could keep him out for a month, with an intervention too decisive in training, now asks sorry for making your outburst public.

the sister

—

With a story, also on Instagram, the German explains (textual): “My way of putting something so online was wrong. We talked about everything. We are united, the most important thing is always the whole team. Today the first match at home. Come on Naples always “. A decisive change of course after yesterday’s words: “Thanks for the messages. I am always positive, but at the moment it is difficult because my injury happened because someone could not manage. The past cannot be changed, but the future can. Stay positive “. The footballer’s sister also intervened by attacking the Cameroonian on social media, with the hashtag #colpadiuncompagnodisquadra next to the Napoli post announcing the injury. Peace made today, at least officially.