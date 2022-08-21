Home Sports Naples, Demme-Anguissa: on Instagram the German retracts the accusations
Sports

Naples, Demme-Anguissa: on Instagram the German retracts the accusations

by admin
Naples, Demme-Anguissa: on Instagram the German retracts the accusations

After the accusations against the Cameroonian, who caused a serious injury to the German with an intervention in training, Diego apologized: “We talked, we are united, the team counts”

First the social attack, then the reverse. Diego Demme, after the attack on Instagram to Anguissa, guilty of having caused him the injury, an infraction of the cuboid of the left foot, a problem that could keep him out for a month, with an intervention too decisive in training, now asks sorry for making your outburst public.

the sister

With a story, also on Instagram, the German explains (textual): “My way of putting something so online was wrong. We talked about everything. We are united, the most important thing is always the whole team. Today the first match at home. Come on Naples always “. A decisive change of course after yesterday’s words: “Thanks for the messages. I am always positive, but at the moment it is difficult because my injury happened because someone could not manage. The past cannot be changed, but the future can. Stay positive “. The footballer’s sister also intervened by attacking the Cameroonian on social media, with the hashtag #colpadiuncompagnodisquadra next to the Napoli post announcing the injury. Peace made today, at least officially.

August 21, 2022 (change August 21, 2022 | 10:19)

© breaking latest news

See also  Gatti encourages Vigevano "Back injuries ready to give everything"

You may also like

Reporter: The Dalian people after the shotgun change...

Paredes to Juve, the key is Zakaria to...

Football – La Liga: Real Madrid beat Celta

In Cincinnati Tsitsipas surprises Medvedev, in the final...

Football – Bundesliga: Union Berlin beats Leipzig

Ufc 278, Edwards beats Usman and is the...

Zhang Weili hit the gold belt again in...

motogp marc marquez and his brother alex divorce...

The Badminton World Championships will start shooting on...

Raikkonen, Ferrari, Nascar, Chevrolet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy