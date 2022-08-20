Home Sports Naples, Demme controversial with Anguissa after the injury
Sports

Naples, Demme controversial with Anguissa after the injury

Naples, Demme controversial with Anguissa after the injury

The midfielder was knocked out after a clash with the Cameroonian midfielder. On Instagram he does not hide and accuses him openly

Words that reveal the frustration, for an injury that with more prudence, in all probability, could have been avoided. Diego Demme entrusts his bitterness to social media: the midfielder has reported an infringement of the cuboid of his left foot, a problem that could make him unavailable even for a month, due to a clash in training with Anguissa: “Thanks for the messages. always positive, but at the moment it’s difficult because my injury happened because someone didn’t know how to manage. The past can’t be changed, but the future can. Stay positive “wrote the Napoli midfielder in a story on Instagram.

Unfortunately Anguissa is not new to episodes of this type. His too harsh intervention caused Osimhen’s nervousness on the second day of retreat in Castel di Sangro, last 24 July. In that case it was Ostigard who paid the price and the Nigerian had taken the side of the defender too passionately. To the point that Spalletti was forced to kick him out of practice during the closing match of the session.

