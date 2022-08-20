Words that reveal the frustration, for an injury that with more prudence, in all probability, could have been avoided. Diego Demme entrusts his bitterness to social media: the midfielder has reported an infringement of the cuboid of his left foot, a problem that could make him unavailable even for a month, due to a clash in training with Anguissa: “Thanks for the messages. always positive, but at the moment it’s difficult because my injury happened because someone didn’t know how to manage. The past can’t be changed, but the future can. Stay positive “wrote the Napoli midfielder in a story on Instagram.