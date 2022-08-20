Are herbal teas, Genoese pesto, some food supplements and fennel tea bad for you? The question is a must after the latest discoveries.

The Research never stops and thanks to the many Education we understand him more and more effects benefits – o meno – of the foods we eat every day.

There are some products that we are used to eating or drinking knowing that they are “good”Such as teas and herbal teas. Then there are industrial products, which can be of more or less quality. And then in the kitchen we use herbs and spices to cook our favorite recipes.

The Science however it goes beyond the knowledge acquired so far, and always discovers new things. One of the latest studies casts “doubts” regarding some foods. Or rather, on the substances naturally present in them. That, at high concentrationsthey might even be carcinogenic and genotoxic.

Let’s talk about elements like alchenylbenzenespresent in the herbs and spices that we usually use, such as basil and fennel. The “dilemma” would lie in the quantity of some substances that are used to flavor industrial foods. Just like Basil Pesto or Fennel Teas. As well as the sauces eh sauces containing parsley, nutmeg or cinnamon, other spices where the presence of alkenylbenzenes is already high in nature. So let’s see what are the conclusions of the latest study.

Are Basil Pesto or Fennel Tea Bad for Your Health? New scientific discoveries cast doubts on the use of some substances

The Education on health effects of alkenylbenzenes of man they are not yet complete. But they trace a first way on which to deepen. The team of scientists who analyzed certain substances focuses mainly on quantity to be allowed in the industrial sector.

The discussionso, it is still open. A few years ago, researchers from the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands and the University of Milan carried out experiments. High amounts of alkenylbenzenes administered to laboratory animals triggered liver tumors on them. In the early 2000s, the European Commission’s Scientific Committee for Food (SCF) evaluated substances such as saffronil methylugenol e ravale come mutagenic carcinogens. The proposal was to “identify a limit of use in industrial foods”. Indeed, as regards the food supplementswould not exist no limit.

The latest study

L’German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) has in practice summarized the knowledge gathered so far on the possible toxicity of different alkenylbenzenes in food and has published in the scientific journal “Foods”.

In a extract of the research carried out we read the considerations of the experts. Although further studies will need to be carried out, “Consumers need to know which of their food consumption habits might lead to high levels of genotoxic alkenylbenzenes in order to make informed decisions about whether or not to choose a certain flavored or natural alkenylbenzene-containing food..”

The Current laws prohibit from to add the substances cited above to foods. But it is worth understanding that the natural presence in some flavorings could expose consumers to aexcessive intake. Fennel, Parsley, Basil, Food Essential Oils, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Tarragon, Nutmeg and Mace are therefore all flavoring under the magnifying glass.

That is it does not mean that drinking herbal tea or eating a ready-made sauce is bad for youbut what with the industrial art of food we could face health problems in the long run. Conclusionshowever, really almost impossible to prove. Also for scientists who work on multiple fronts and who try to allow governments to protect the health of citizens. But a deeper knowledge can certainly only increase awareness, and consequently allow you to choose the best for your health.