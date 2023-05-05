Naples fan died – Tiscali Sport

It has nothing to do with the Napoli championshipeven if it happened in the middle of the celebrations, the murder of Vincenzo Costanzo, the 26-year-old known to the police dead in the Cardarelli hospital, last night, after being seriously injured while he was with his girlfriend and two friends, who were also shot by the killers. Today both the prefect of Naples Claudio Palomba and the mayor Gaetano Manfredi wanted to clarify it: the episode, they said, is absolutely unrelated to the party.

The number of shots fired – 7 shell casings were found – confirms, however, that Costanzo could not have been the victim of a stray bullet, as initially suggested. According to an initial reconstruction by the carabinieri of the Investigation Unit and the Stella Company, the young man was with his friends and girlfriend on a bench in Piazza Volturno when the hit men, more than one according to a witness, start shooting.

I killers turn their guns towards the group, aiming low. The roar of the pistol shots is covered by the noise of the fans’ fireworks. Costanzo, with a drug record, is reached by several blows, to the lower chest and legs. He collapses and is taken to hospital, to Cardarelli, where, however, he dies after about two hours.

In the first aid comes a group of his relatives who, having learned of the death, goes into a rage, railing against the policemen and kicking and punching the entrance doors. The agents, with the support of the Mobile department of Naples, manage to remove them, but a woman, in an attempt to return to the hospital, damages sliding doors and assaults them.

She was identified and arrested in the morning on charges of damage, resistance to a public official and interruption of public service.

Vincenzo Costanzo was the son of Maurizio Costanzo and Nunzia Scarallothe first prominent element of the D’Amico clan of Ponticelli, the second sister of Anna Scarallo, wife of the boss Antonio D’Amico, nicknamed tonino “o’ sicc”.

In Piazza Volturno the killers also wounded Costanzo’s girlfriend, 26 years old, the only one with a clean record, shot in the ankle (10 day prognosis). Same fate for Ciro Paolillo, 24, from the Ponticelli districtwith a criminal record, including for attempted murder (15 days for a buttock wound), e for Ciro Donzelli, 20 years old, also from Ponticelli, with precedents for robbery (he was injured in the buttock and left leg).