three Italians, NapoliMilan and Interfrom le prime otto d’Europaas hasn’t happened since 2006, and at least one that will surely come in semifinal. three more, JuventusRome and Fiorentinabetween Europe and Conference League, with a fair chance of reaching the end. Six reps total across all competitionseven better than Premier (stops at 4), more than any other European league. A booty (almost) full that makes you scream at miraclealready celebrated by all the media: the A league She is back competitive. But let’s face it: Italian football hasn’t been reborn, let alone healed. It’s just a little more fortunato.

Of the three qualified for the quarterfinals Champions, only Napoli is really where it belongs, in terms of what it expresses on and off the pitch. The team of Spalletti dominated Eintracht Frankfurt, outgoing winner of theEuropa League. He strolled on the way to the away leg, handled the return procedure as a formality. A pleasure to see, a model and imitate. In this masterpiece that we have been telling since the beginning of the season, there is necessarily also a small component of fortuna, in one of those magical seasons where everything goes well. But today the Napolifor the quality of the performers, the game and the management, is to all intents and purposes one of the best eight in Europe. Maybe even something more, we’ll see.

But here ends the miracle Italianwhich for the Milanese assumes a connotation different. The presence of Milan e Inter in the quarters it is, with due differences but in a similar way, enough impromptu. Both kissed by good luck in the urn, with the clear sensation of having passed the round above all for having met a weaker opponent (il Porto) or more in crisis (the Tottenham). The Rossoneri are also on the right track, with a clear project but perhaps further back than one might have thought last year: he is encountering physiological difficulties in leveling up after the Scudetto (the same ones in which, to be clear, the Napoli in a few months), and today it is a team with little quality and not even the determination of before, perhaps the weakest of the 8 remaining (at least according to the bookmakers). As for Inter, we are light years away from what a football club in the United States should be Years Two thousand and twenty: This milestone is more like the swan song of the era Suning than to a rebirth. For the others in Europa e Conferencefinally, there is only to be happy to finally see the Italian don’t snub them european cups minors.

In short, today the budget smiles, and it will do even more in a month, when we will have at least one Italian woman semifinalthe concrete possibility of raising another minor cup, given that the fortuna continues and has given the Italians the best possible crossings. But the biggest mistake would be to make trick from these results and think we have solved our problems. We are still the football of the old stadiumsbudgets almost always off checkof management models completely anachronisticoften dry game ideas and rhythms stationsa national team out twice in a row come on world championships which has not produced a shred of for a decade talent. The exploit in the cups, more than ours, is due to the beauty of football and the Champions Leaguewhere in the single game with a little luck and a good luck there is a chance for everyone. Even for our poor A league.

Twitter: @lVendemiale