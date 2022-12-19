The defender is ready to resume training after the World Cup and doesn’t want to hear about the transfer market. But there is the clause crux

The three friendlies, with six goals conceded, made Kim Minjae miss the South Korean defender who, showing a great spirit of adaptation, immediately took Napoli and also the hearts of the Azzurri fans. There will be no Wednesday against Lilla, but Kim has already returned to Naples and will resume training at Castel Volturno on Tuesday. Before leaving Seoul, interviewed at the airport, the powerful central denied every rumour: “I’ve only been in Naples for six months and these rumors are disturbing. Enough talking about the market”. However, in January the player could not have moved: because he doesn’t want it and because the club wouldn’t allow it.

THAT CLAUSE — But since there is a contractual window in July that allows the Korean to release himself, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been working with the Korean’s agents for some time to review and extend the defender’s contract. In fact, last summer a note was also signed which allows the player to release himself by paying a clause in the first two weeks of July. Rule valid only outside Italy with a card payment that starts from 40 million but almost doubles on parameters relating to the turnover of the buyer. To give a concrete example, a first tier Premier club, such as Liverpool, would pay at least 70 million euros.

REUCCIO IN NAPLES — A clause that the agents guaranteed themselves in case Kim had difficulty settling in. But the gentle giant and his family are very comfortable in the city, which they dominate from their terrace over Posillipo. In that house that belonged first to Albiol and then to Koulibaly. Spalletti himself underlined: “Naples is perfect for Kim and he is happy here”. Leveraging these sentiments Giuntoli and the club plan to extend the contract and with some bonuses eliminate that window that risks becoming an Achilles’ heel also for foreign countries. See also Scaloni: I hope Ibrahimovic can still appear in the stadium, our dream is to achieve good results in the Champions League – yqqlm

December 19 – 12:17

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

