Like a puzzle, to be disassembled first and reassembled later. Without losing pieces, intended as goals. Yes, because Napoli’s attack is changing profoundly. Call it revolution. Or restructuring. However, this is a profound change since Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens have already left and Andrea Petagna and Adam Ounas have their suitcase ready. The club has so far only replaced the captain with the Georgian Kvaratskhelia, Luciano Spalletti has the task of turning the page looking for new solutions and making the most of the characteristics of the players available.