Home » Naples, Osimhen recovered from the injury: he returned to training
Sports

Naples, Osimhen recovered from the injury: he returned to training

by admin
Naples, Osimhen recovered from the injury: he returned to training

Adductor discomfort overcome: Victor Osimhen returned to training in the Castel di Sangro training camp and found his smile again. The Nigerian bomber always remains at the center of market rumors. Meanwhile, the renewal of Mario Rui is complicated

TRANSFER MARKET, ALL THE NEWS

The adductor no longer hurts. Take off the slippers. Headphones. And that face has been like this for 5 days. Osimhen is back on the pitch. He trained. He played with the water and the ball. And he kicked hard. If the torments were from the physicist, the young Osimhen is healed. If they are also from the market, the matter remains… disturbed; from the rtiring innovation and from tempting perspectives. At any age. There are ambitions. There are personal stories. Ten times the current salary: that would be money for a goal sheikh. But Osimhen costs 200 million: De Laurentiis keeps the price. And Al-Hilal also has to deal with it. And consider other opportunities as well.

Napoli su Gabri Veiga by Koopmeiners

Arabia… happy for those who go or have to go. Zielinski he almost resigned himself to the rich idea. Otherwise he would remain on the sidelines, without a contract and without smiles. Napoli already has other options. And he moved. He approached. He knows he has an appeal to the players. He is ready to make an effort. To treat. Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo Rafa Benitez has a 40 million release clause. Buyers of Atalanta more or less the same price. Project investments.

See also  Motta postpones, and the B stops Stop also at the Venetian baskets

see also

Naples, insists on Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo

Mario Rui, the negotiation for the renewal is complicated

Who knows if it will still be part of it Mario Rui. The negotiations for the renewal have been interrupted. And he, disappointed, looks around. He talked about it with Garcia. He was already ko though. No tactical injuries of the summer ones, in short, from the transfer market.

TYPE TRAINING

Natan instead of Kim: how Napoli play (today).

With Natan’s blow in defense (he’s the one after Kim at Napoli) the incoming transfer market for the Italian champions has in fact begun. Here is, at the moment, the typical formation of the team coached by Rudi Garcia CALCIOMERCATO: NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

RIGHT FLYER: DI LORENZO CENTRAL DEFENDER: RRAHMANI

TAG:

You may also like

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau wins with a sensational...

Olimpia’s Explosive Challenge: Breaking Real Estelí’s Undefeated Streak...

Psg formalizes the arrival of Gonçalo Ramos from...

The Russia question as a crucial test for...

Matteo Berrettini beats Barrère at ATP Toronto, now...

Mental issues: The impressive comeback of the Simone...

Detroit Lions signing veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater, per...

Australia and England are in the quarterfinals

Opportunities Dwindling for Goalkeeper Luis Aurelio López as...

Badosa will not finally play the WTA in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy