Naples, Osimhen recovered from the injury: he returned to training

Adductor discomfort overcome: Victor Osimhen returned to training in the Castel di Sangro training camp and found his smile again. The Nigerian bomber always remains at the center of market rumors. Meanwhile, the renewal of Mario Rui is complicated

The adductor no longer hurts. Take off the slippers. Headphones. And that face has been like this for 5 days. Osimhen is back on the pitch. He trained. He played with the water and the ball. And he kicked hard. If the torments were from the physicist, the young Osimhen is healed. If they are also from the market, the matter remains… disturbed; from the rtiring innovation and from tempting perspectives. At any age. There are ambitions. There are personal stories. Ten times the current salary: that would be money for a goal sheikh. But Osimhen costs 200 million: De Laurentiis keeps the price. And Al-Hilal also has to deal with it. And consider other opportunities as well.

Arabia… happy for those who go or have to go. Zielinski he almost resigned himself to the rich idea. Otherwise he would remain on the sidelines, without a contract and without smiles. Napoli already has other options. And he moved. He approached. He knows he has an appeal to the players. He is ready to make an effort. To treat. Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo Rafa Benitez has a 40 million release clause. Buyers of Atalanta more or less the same price. Project investments.

Mario Rui, the negotiation for the renewal is complicated

Who knows if it will still be part of it Mario Rui. The negotiations for the renewal have been interrupted. And he, disappointed, looks around. He talked about it with Garcia. He was already ko though. No tactical injuries of the summer ones, in short, from the transfer market.

With Natan’s blow in defense (he’s the one after Kim at Napoli) the incoming transfer market for the Italian champions has in fact begun. Here is, at the moment, the typical formation of the team coached by Rudi Garcia CALCIOMERCATO: NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

RIGHT FLYER: DI LORENZO CENTRAL DEFENDER: RRAHMANI

