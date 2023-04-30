Naples, scudetto postponed: the photos of the day

The party in the city starts well in advance: Maradona and the streets of Naples are already filled with fans and flags from the morning. In the meantime, we’re following Inter-Lazio, because the arithmetic also depends on that result. Roar to Nerazzurri goals: just win with Salernitana for the official party. Olivera scores, then Dia’s equal who postpones everything. Spalletti: “The party is getting longer”. Osimhen disappointed on the pitch, then more applause and the return home. Midweek appointment

NAPLES CHAMPION IF… THE COMBINATIONS