Great celebration this Monday, May Day, at the Pisojé recreation center – news

Expectation for the ‘Comfacauca Workers’ Cup’ tournament.


After enjoying the month of childhood, whose program concluded on Friday, April 28 with 3,200 students from 28 educational institutions in the Comfacauca recreational and sports centers in Popayán and Puerto Tejada, who enjoyed numerous creative activities, now everything is ready to celebrate Labor Day in a big way, this Monday May 1st at the Pisojé recreation center, a tribute paid by the Compensation Fund to affiliated workers and their families, in order to contribute to a healthy working life, with wellness activities and social impact.

This celebration includes musical show, family bingo, sporting event with the ‘First of May Workers’ Cup’ in male and female futsal modalities; mixed basketball, mixed volleyball, aerobic dance marathon and mixed toad, an event that will test the ability to work as a team. In each of the sports disciplines, the registration of the teams will be carried out by company.


‘Outstanding Workers’ award application

There will be special recognition by companies, which may apply for workers who stand out in the workplace, taking into account criteria such as seniority, commitment, charisma, creativity, among others.

It will be a celebration, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, in honor of the working men and women, who with their daily work contribute to the growth of society and companies and help forge a better future for their families.

