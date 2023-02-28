Mastro Luciano has done a great job. More than a blacksmith. A work with attention to the smallest details. By chiseling the profile of every single player. Improving everyone’s performance. None excluded. A work of art, still to be completed, to which the finishing touches must be added to face the final part of the championship and above all the Champions League, still to be played. A job that began last season, with the material available, Lobotka one of the first. He already wanted it when he coached Inter, it didn’t take much to find the right harmony. Player literally transformed. And above all irreplaceable.
The same goes for Meret, Mario Rui and Elmas. Until you get to Osimhen. With Spalletti double the appearances and practically quadruple the goals. One every 109 minutes. irrepressible, like the ambition of the group “worked” by the skilled hands of the coach. Spalletti the Valuer, still at work, smoothing out the last rough edges, before lifting the veil and discovering what will most likely become his Great Work.