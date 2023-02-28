Mastro Luciano has done a great job. More than a blacksmith. A work with attention to the smallest details. By chiseling the profile of every single player. Improving everyone’s performance. None excluded. A work of art, still to be completed, to which the finishing touches must be added to face the final part of the championship and above all the Champions League, still to be played. A job that began last season, with the material available, Lobotka one of the first. He already wanted it when he coached Inter, it didn’t take much to find the right harmony. Player literally transformed. And above all irreplaceable.