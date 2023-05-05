Home » Naples, who leaves after the Scudetto? from Osimhen and Kim to Spalletti, the latest news – breaking latest news
Naples, who leaves after the Scudetto? from Osimhen and Kim to Spalletti, the latest news – breaking latest news
Of Michele Cappello – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com

After the party, it’s already time to think about the future: from Osimhen to Giuntoli, here are the moves of De Laurentiis’ club. possible targets

In Naples the party has just begun and will not end soon. As it should be: after 33 years, the joy of the fans cannot be contained in a single night. The last days of the championship will be a long runway for Spalletti’s team, which is finally enjoying its well-deserved success. The market, for, around the corner, and while people celebrate in the street, in the club offices they are already discussing the next steps to look for an encore.

The first knot to untie will inevitably be the one tied to Victor Osimhen
. The Napoli market will revolve a lot around his possible sale. The big names in Europe have set their sights on the Nigerian centre-forward: from PSG to Bayern, from United to Chelsea, everyone wants the masked striker. And De Laurentiis has set the price: 150 million are needed to uncork him at Napoli. A high figure, but achievable in today’s market.

Replacing a player like Osimhen has not been easy this year, but the club is convinced they already have a future at home. The investment made last summer on Giacomo Raspadori was important: the attack of the future will pass through him too. One of the names to complete the attack in the event of Osimhen’s farewell could then be that of Beto, which would add physicality to the department. Therefore, the millions obtained by the current number 9 would hardly be reinvested in a big coup. Rather, the club will try to continue on the line of shrewd investments.

To make them, however, may not be Christian Giuntoli. The sporting director was in his own way the protagonist of the Scudetto, creating a team capable of competing with everyone with targeted and prospective purchases. After 8 years in blue, his future could be elsewhere (watch out for Juventus): new projects, new adventures, new stimuli. It also remains to be written what the future of Luciano Spalletti will becurrently uncertain: from the next meeting with the president De Laurentiis we will understand more.

However, certainties remain in the Napoli squad. Starting with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, on which the team of the future will be based. Lobotka has been armored with a contract renewal, captain Di Lorenzo not in question. And Kim? A question mark remains on the defender: not for sale for Napoli, but the release clause makes him a potential target for several teams. The danger is there, but for the moment Napoli is not thinking about it: now is the time to celebrate. There will be time for the market.

May 5, 2023 (change May 5, 2023 | 18:28)

© breaking latest news

