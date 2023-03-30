news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 30 – The fever for the celebrations of the victory of the Scudetto of Napoli is spreading like wildfire, and not only in the city, and on Sunday with Milan they will try to take a further step towards mathematical certainty .



In Bacoli, a municipality on the Flegrean coast, the local Azzurri fans brought life-size hardcovers of the entire team complete with coach Spalletti and president Aurelio de Laurentiis to the beach.



The figure of Diego Armando Maradona with the legendary t-shirt of the first championship will be the guest of honor of the seaside installation.



