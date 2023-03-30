Home Sports Napoli and scudetto, on Bacoli beach silhouettes of team and Maradona – Calcio
Sports

Napoli and scudetto, on Bacoli beach silhouettes of team and Maradona – Calcio

by admin
Napoli and scudetto, on Bacoli beach silhouettes of team and Maradona – Calcio
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 30 – The fever for the celebrations of the victory of the Scudetto of Napoli is spreading like wildfire, and not only in the city, and on Sunday with Milan they will try to take a further step towards mathematical certainty .

In Bacoli, a municipality on the Flegrean coast, the local Azzurri fans brought life-size hardcovers of the entire team complete with coach Spalletti and president Aurelio de Laurentiis to the beach.

The figure of Diego Armando Maradona with the legendary t-shirt of the first championship will be the guest of honor of the seaside installation.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy